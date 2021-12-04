Halle Berry says she would “absolutely” reprise her role as Storm in the X-Men films.

Halle Berry says she’d “absolutely” reprise her role as Storm in the X-Men movies.

While no new live-action X-Men films have been announced, a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series is coming to Disney(plus), and it’s only a matter of time before the beloved mutants join the MCU in a live-action capacity.

Many fans have speculated whether or not former X-Men actors will return to the franchise.

While Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine, has stated that his time with the X-Men is over, there are others who would be willing to return.

Halle Berry, who played Storm in the original X-Men trilogy and reprised her role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, recently spoke with Vanity Fair about the possibility of returning to Marvel.

“I would absolutely return to it; it’s a well-loved character, and I had a lot of fun playing Storm.”

So, if we could find a version or a storyline that made sense, I’d definitely do it,” Berry said.

Berry has played a variety of comic book characters on the big screen, including Storm.

She also starred in the 2004 film Catwoman as the title character.

Berry also recently addressed whether she will reprise her role as Catwoman in the upcoming Flash film, which will see some fan-favorite DC actors such as Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Berry about her new film, Bruise, and brought up the Multiverse DC Comics story, she simply said, “If I can direct it.”

Berry mentioned Catwoman as the one role she would most like to revisit and revise in a recent interview with Jake’s Takes.

She said, “I’d love to direct Catwoman.”

“If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know and having this experience, and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story, that would be fantastic.”

Bruise was written for a 25-year-old white Irish catholic.

I was given the opportunity to reimagine it.

I wish I could redo Catwoman.”

“I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not…,” Berry continued.

