Halle Berry snuggles up to Van Hunt on a tropical getaway as he responds to rumors that the couple is MARRIED with a hilarious photo.

Halle Berry cuddles up to Van Hunt on a tropical getaway as he responds to rumors that the couple is MARRIED with a hilarious photo.

On a romantic vacation, HALLE Berry snuggled up to her boyfriend Van Hunt, who debunked rumors that the two had married.

As they rang in the new year together, the former model and her singer beau shared photos from their tropical getaway.

Halle, 55, and Van, 51, deceived fans by claiming to have married on a romantic trip to a lush location.

Fans were taken aback by the news, but the two were quick to dispel rumors with hilarious posts proving their prank.

On Sunday, the record producer shared a photo of himself on vacation diving headfirst into an infinity pool.

Only Van’s legs were visible as he mockedly jumped over the edge of the watery cliff that overlooked breathtaking mountain views.

“Me after finding out I’m not really married to Halle Berry,” the songwriter captioned the photo, demonstrating his wit.

Fans reacted with laughter and praise for the actor’s joke in the comments section.

As they pretended to be newlyweds on their romantic trip, Halle took to Instagram stories to share her own amusing posts.

The actress smiled in a selfie while wearing a floral headdress and writing “Love is in the Air” in a curvy font.

The former Miss USA re-shared a friend’s photo of a young boy pouting over her fake engagement.

“Told Josiah that @halleberry got married and this is him sulking!” the woman joked.

Halle re-posted the photo, captioning it with a big “LOL” at the bottom.

The couple smiled in casual beachwear as they posed on a large rock while on vacation in another photo.

Later, the Catwoman star shared more photos from their romantic getaway, in which she flaunted her vacation outfit and flaunted her figure on the boardwalk.

Halle and Van surprised fans on New Year’s Day when they pretended to announce their engagement on social media.

“Well, it’s official!” Halle exclaimed alongside photos of the couple kissing and holding hands in a wedding chapel.

She did, however, include a second image with the words “It’s 2022!” in the caption.

The Bruised star’s photos received over 320,000 likes and a flood of messages from fans and celebrities congratulating them.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was one of the first to offer his congratulations, exclaiming, “Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!”

“You got us good until I swiped right,” one fan wrote, implying that she was joking.

The Oscar winner, on the other hand, clarified the situation with a follow-up photo of herself and her man.

“We were just having some fun on New Year’s Day!” she wrote.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.