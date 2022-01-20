Halle Berry was only paid (dollar)5,000 for her Oscar-winning performance.

Halle Berry only received (dollar)5,000 for her Oscar-winning performance.

For many reasons, Halle Berry’s win for Monster’s Ball at the Academy Awards was a crowning achievement.

It was the culmination of all of Berry’s hard work throughout her career.

Aside from realizing her ambitions, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Berry’s Academy Award-winning performance, on the other hand, came at a bargain price.

For one of her most important films, the actor, who has commanded millions for other projects, received only (dollar)5,000.

Halle Berry, like the majority of celebrities, is a proponent of equal pay in the entertainment industry.

However, she believes that there are times when celebrities must be willing to defend their worth.

“I think you’ll fight for it if you believe you’re worth it,” Berry told Forbes.

“You’ll ask for it if you know the work you’re doing is worth more than they’re willing to pay you.

If they say no, that’s the point at which you’ll be willing to walk away.

However, you must be willing to walk away.”

However, as some may recall, Berry was once willing to take a significant pay cut in order to support Monster’s Ball.

But how much of a pay cut did he receive?

Halle Berry may have earned less than $600,000 for Monster’s Ball, according to some reports.

Berry allegedly received only (dollar)5,000 for her role in the film, according to the New York Post.

Christopher John Farley, an American journalist who wrote the biography Introducing Halle Berry, backed up this assertion.

Farley wrote on the subject, “Halle was paid (dollar)100,000 for her part,” according to academic and author Ronald L Jackson’s Scripting the Black Masculine Body.

She would later say that after all of her expenses, she had about (dollar)5,000 left over to make the movie.”

According to The Free Library, a large portion of her Monster’s Ball salary went to her team.

“I made about (dollar)5,000 after I paid all the people I have to pay – my manager, publicist, and agent,” she allegedly claimed.

The Catwoman actress was well aware that she was taking a huge risk by starring in a film that paid so little.

The artist inside her, however, couldn’t ignore the film’s provocative storytelling.

“When [Monster’s ball] appeared in front of me, I thought to myself, ‘OK, I’m getting…’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.