Hallmark and Lifetime have been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards for their inclusive Christmas films.

GLAAD Media Awards nominations for inclusive Christmas films have been received by Hallmark and Lifetime.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which honor fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community in the media, have announced their nominees for 2022.

For their holiday films with LGBTQ themes, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime both received nominations in the outstanding TV movie category.

The holiday theme was present in three of the five GLAAD Media Award nominees in the outstanding TV movie category.

Hallmark received an award nomination for The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, a sequel to the 2020 film The Christmas House.

Last year, it was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, but it lost to Uncle Frank from Prime Video.

Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his brother Mike (Robert Buckley) compete in a brother-vs.-brother Christmas decorating showdown in The Christmas House 2. Brandon and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) have two young children.

There was also a nomination for Lifetime’s Under the Christmas Tree.

Tattiawna Jones plays a Christmas tree whisperer on the hunt for the perfect tree for a big holiday gathering.

In marketing whiz Alma’s backyard, she finds what she’s looking for.

Sparks fly between the two women quickly.

Netflix’s Single All the Way was also recognized by GLAAD.

When Peter (Michael Urie) visits his family for the holidays, he asks his friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to play the role of his boyfriend.

However, their friendship is complicated when his family decides to play matchmaker.

The Fear Street Trilogy on Netflix and Nash Bridges on the USA Network rounded out the list of outstanding TV movie nominees.

The Christmas House was the first time Hallmark Channel broadcasted a holiday film starring an LGBTQ couple.

The premiere of the film came after the network was chastised for its lack of diversity in its programming.

The network’s controversial 2019 decision to pull an ad featuring two women kissing was also slammed by critics.

Since the release of The Christmas House, Hallmark has featured a same-sex romance on its now-canceled series Good Witch, as well as LGBTQ characters in supporting or ensemble roles in films like An Unexpected Christmas, Every Time a Bell Rings, and Mix Up in the Mediterranean.

However, there has yet to be a film with a prominent LGBTQ romance.

Lifetime and Netflix both received a single nomination for the GLAAD Media Awards in 2022.

The list of nominees, however, was dominated by Netflix and HBO.

