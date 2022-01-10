Hallmark Channel Announces Premiere Dates for the Next Two Movies in ‘The Wedding Veil’ Series

‘The Wedding Veil’: Hallmark Channel Announces Premiere Dates for the Series’ Next Two Films

Prepare for Parts 2 and 3 of The Wedding Veil.

Avery (Lacey Chabert), Tracy (Alison Sweeney), and Emma (Autumn Reeser) are three college friends who discover a magical antique wedding veil that is said to bring love to the person who possesses it in Hallmark Channel’s latest crossover movie event.

The first film in the series, starring Chabert, was released on Saturday, Jan.

a)

But when will the next two films be released? Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to see the final two films in the trilogy.

Ring in the New Year with 5 New Hallmark Movies in January 2022

The Wedding Veil Unveiled, the next film in the series, will air in February as part of Hallmark’s “Loveuary” programming event.

Avery gives the veil to her friend Emma (Reeser) after it assists her in finding love with Peter (Kevin McGarry from When Calls the Heart).

Emma plans to research the origins of the veil in Italy.

She meets Paolo (Paolo Bernardini), the son of a local lace-making family, while she’s there.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled will premiere on February 7th.

8 p.m., 12 p.m., 12 a.m., 12

Hallmark Channel at 8:00 p.m. ET

The Wedding Veil trilogy concludes in February with the release of the final installment.

(19.)

Tracy (Days of Our Lives alum Sweeney) is the last of the three friends to take possession of the veil and the one who is most skeptical of its alleged magical properties in The Wedding Veil Legacy.

Will the veil assist her in finding love, or will she marry the wrong man?

The Wedding Veil Legacy will be released on February 7th.

at 8:00 p.m.

Hallmark Channel airs at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Wedding Veil will also be shown again on Saturday, February 9th.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

The Wedding Veil trilogy was a “passion project” for Chabert, who said in a Facebook Live chat with her co-star McGarry (via YouTube) that it gave her the opportunity to finally work with two other Hallmark stars.

“The most exciting part was finally getting to share a story with some of the network’s women I admire,” she said.

“My sisters, Ali, and Autumn,” I said.

The series was also in response to viewer requests for the actors to work together in a film.

“So many fans have inquired…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.