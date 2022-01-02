Hallmark Channel to Cancel ‘Good Witch,’ ‘Home and Family,’ and Every Other TV Show in 2021

When Hallmark Channel decided to cancel several long-running TV shows in 2021, it broke the hearts of many viewers.

Here are the Hallmark shows that will not be returning in 2022, ranging from Good Witch to Picture Perfect Mysteries.

Catherine Bell, star of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Good Witch,’ reacts to the series’ cancellation.

Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) has been a Hallmark Channel staple since the premiere of the first Good Witch film in 2008.

Good Witch was a TV series that aired for seven seasons in 2014 after seven made-for-TV movies.

The spell was broken in July 2021, when Hallmark announced that the season 7 finale, which aired on July 25, would be the show’s final episode.

The final episode of the Hallmark Channel’s daytime talk show Home andamp; Family aired in early August, bringing to an end another long-running show.

Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison hosted the show, which lasted nine seasons.

“[Home andamp; Family] has anchored our daytime lineup for nearly a decade, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments,” Hallmark told TVLine.

“We want to thank the show’s heart and soul, our incredibly talented cast and crew… for their creativity, hard work, and dedication,” says the statement.

I just found out that Hailey Dean has left Hallmark. I’m very sad to report this. https:t.cowCPbTSis5d

Kellie Martin, who previously appeared on ER, has starred in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ Hailey Dean Mysteries since 2016.

She’s played the title character, a former prosecutor who became a marriage and family therapist, in nine films.

Fans had been waiting for another installment of the series, which also starred Viv Leacock from When Calls the Heart, to air since the last one aired in 2019.

Martin, however, delivered some bad news in December 2021.

She tweeted, “Just found out that Hailey Dean is done at Hallmark.”

“It is with great sadness and regret that I must inform you.”

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries did not cancel the Hailey Dean Mysteries alone.

The series Picture Perfect Mysteries, starring Alexa and Carlos PenaVega as husband and wife, has also ended.

Three films were released between 2019 and 2020, but Alexa revealed in a November 2021 Instagram update (via Heavy) that there are no plans for more.

In response to a fan, she replied, “Sadly, no.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.