Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo star in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ February lineup (exclusive).

Put your detective hats on because two new mysteries will premiere in 2022 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries!

Candace Cameron Bure and Julie Gonzalo are set to star in two HMM original films in February, ET has learned exclusively.

Cut, Color, Murder, the 18th installment of the popular Aurora Teagarden mystery franchise, will reunite Bure with her real-life daughter Natasha Bure, who plays a young Aurora in the film.

The film will also feature Gonzalo.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, a new series from Aurora Teagarden, premieres on February 1st.

The 20th at 9 p.m.

On ETPT, a murder investigation is resurrected in a house that the residents of Lawrenceton believe is haunted, and where Aurora (Bure) and Sally (Lexa Doig) discovered a body when they were teenagers.

Niall Matter and Marilu Henner star in the film, which is directed by Niall Matter.

On February 8th, the film Cut, Color, Murder, starring Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin, will premiere.

ETPT When the creator of a beauty pageant is found dead, a savvy hairdresser teams up with the town’s new detective to clear the names of those she cares about.

