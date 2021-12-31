Halsey and Alev Aydin’s ‘Parenting Responsibilities Balancing’ While Raising Baby Ender

While raising Ender, Halsey and Alev Aydin ‘balance parenting responsibilities.’

Halsey and Alev Aydin are a great team when it comes to raising their 5-month-old child, Ender.

“Halsey and Alev balance parenting responsibilities very well,” a source close to the new parents tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Alev is extremely helpful and is always available to Halsey when they need him.

They are both smitten by their son.

They are excited for the many adventures that await them as a loving family.”

The Grammy nominee, 27, welcomed her first child in July and is now “doing great,” according to the insider.

“Becoming a parent has completely changed their lives and given them a new sense of purpose,” the source tells Us.

“On so many levels, they are grateful and inspired.”

They’ve been adjusting to being a new parent and enjoying the first few months of parenthood.

They never want to leave their baby’s side! Ender makes them feel complete and overjoyed.”

The “Bad at Love” singer revealed they were expecting their first child in January, showing off their bare baby bump in a paint-themed maternity shoot.

The then-expectant star captioned the social media upload, “Surprise!”

A source told Us exclusively the following month that the songwriter and screenwriter, both 38, were thinking about getting married.

In February, the insider explained, “Marriage is not the sole focus at all.”

“At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that Halsey has a loving relationship with the father of their child, and they certainly love and adore Alev right now.”

They’re head over heels for each other.”

After Ender was born, the author of I Would Leave You If I Could waited two months before posting a photo of the baby on Instagram, calling him “the best birthday gift there is.”

While Halsey described parenthood as “incredible” in an Extra interview earlier this month, they admitted that balancing their son and their careers has been “difficult.”

“I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what their job is,” the New Jersey native explained.

I want to put in a lot of effort so he’ll be proud of me, but I also want to spend every second with him.”

Diana Cooper contributed reporting.

