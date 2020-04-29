Halsey is one with nature as she poses completely nude in lush pool of green-blue water

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Halsey definitely knows how to get attention.

The singer, 25, successfully tempted fans into checking out her Earth Day tribute by posting a titillating nude snap.

In the photo, Halsey was one with Mother Nature as she stood completely naked in a gorgeous pool of blue-green water.

Halsey flashed a cheeky expression as she stood in the water with her tattooed back turned to the camera.

Lush, vibrant plants grew along the rocky terrain, as a waterfall gushed in the background.

Halsey joked she had used the photo as a way of capturing attention to her educational tribute.

‘NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!!’ she wrote in the caption, along with several ‘SOS’ emojis. ‘Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time.

‘We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc.’

She admitted she still had some work to do to become more sustainable, but was committed to becoming more eco-friendly.

‘I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that!

‘If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love.’

In addition to the nude snap, Halsey shared images of herself enjoying the great outdoors, along with gorgeous photos of natural settings around the world.

Halsey displayed her abs as she posed in the sand dunes, with a helmet in hand.

In another snap, Halsey explored a lush road by bike.

Halsey has been doing her part to give back during these difficult times, and on Wednesday performed for the Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show livestream.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and other New Jersey-born artists were also part of the event.

Sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, Jersey 4 Jersey will be a one-night-only broadcast fundraiser to fight the negative impact of the pandemic on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities.

And that’s not the only way Halsey has been getting involved in light of these difficult times – she has also donated protective masks to frontline healthcare workers as well as given money to support specific communities in need.