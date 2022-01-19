Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn from Ranch Rules go on their first date in this video.

Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn, stars of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, go on their first date.

A romance based on the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is in the works.

Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn are off the ranch and into town for their first date in this sneak peek from tonight’s all-new episode.

Austin, a professional wrestler and the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gun, confesses, “[I’m] a little bit nervous about this date.”

“It’s either good or bad, and if it’s bad, I’m stuck at home for the rest of the summer feeling awkward.”

He can’t be too nervous, because when the two arrive at their destination—a western apparel store—he jokes about Hana being his “girlfriend” to the salesman.

Fortunately for Austin, she doesn’t object and instead starts shopping.

Hana asks him as she browses the racks, “You just got out of a relationship, right?”

“Would she be able to choose your outfits for you?”

Austin replies, “No, she wouldn’t.”

“I was always obstinate and wouldn’t let her choose because I adore my personal style.”

If the remark was intended to deter Hana, it failed.

He inquires, “Did you just pick out a camo hat for me?”

Hana says, “F–k yeah, I did,” before asking a shocking question.

“So, on the first date, smash or no?” she asks, laughing.

Austin simply replies, “What?” but Hana interrupts him and asks if he has a crush on anyone else in the house.

“It’s true,” he says.

“Right now, I’m conversing with her.”

Oh, my goodness!

In the video above, you can see more of the date unfold.

On tonight’s episode of E!’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, see more of Austin and Hana.

