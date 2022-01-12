Hana Giraldo is Pat Benatar’s daughter’s name.

Pat Benatar’s daughter, Hana Giraldo, what is her name?

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, both rock music legends, have been married since 1982 and share two daughters.

Hana Giraldo, one of their daughters, is a cast member on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, a reality television show.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo grew up in Los Angeles, California, with their daughters Hana and Haley.

Hana Giraldo comes from a musically influenced family, thanks to her superstar parents.

Hana is a singer and actress in her own right.

She’s also a fashion designer with her own line, RiptLA.

The E! Network announced a new reality show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, in December 2021.

The show follows the children of famous people as they work on a ranch in Colorado.

Hana Giraldo, the daughter of well-known musicians, is one of the cast members of the E! reality show.

Taylor Hasselhoff, Jasmin Lawrence, Myles O’Neal, Harry James Thornton, and Ebie Wright, to name a few, are among the other cast members.

Hana Giraldo uses Instagram to promote Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules and other projects.

She’s created a slew of social media posts to promote her upcoming appearance on the show.

“You’re not gunna wanna miss what happens on this episode of’relatively famous’ only on E!” Hana wrote on January 8, alongside a short clip from the show’s trailer.

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiering tomorrow 9pm-11pm pst @eentertainment (hashtag)relativelyfamous (hashtag)hanagiraldo (hashtag)eentertainment (who’s excited????)” she wrote days later on January 11.