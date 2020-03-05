Handy chart reveals the expiry date of common meals – and it might surprise you

Experts have shared a handy chart showing how long your favourite meals really last in the fridge – and why four days is the golden rule for the majority of foods.

Meal prepping is more popular than ever, but whether you are just preparing lunch for work or organising a couple of weeks’ worth of food, it’s vital to know how long different meals can last when stored away.

After conducting a study, the team from Magnet Kitchens found that there are different time frames for foods like overnight oats, cooked vegetables, cous cous and salads.

So what do you need to know?

‘Firstly, there isn’t an exact science, and most foods are still edible (if no longer full of flavour) for a day or two after their shelf life expires, but this is a great guide for knowing how long foods last in the fridge before you eat or freeze them,’ a spokesperson from Magnet said.

Typically, salads can be kept in the fridge for five days after they’ve been prepared, while you’ll get seven days life out of your cooked eggs.

Breakfast foods like overnight oats will last for three days, while you’ll only get one day from a pre-made smoothie due to the quantity of fresh ingredients.

‘If you’re a fan of fruit smoothies and overnight oats, it’s best to eat them within 24 hours,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Fruit oxidises and your healthy snack can quickly turn into a fizzy mess.’

When it comes to foods like cooked cous cous, rice or quinoa, it’s always best to keep them separate from anything you might want to mix them with – as this will give them a longer life.

‘Combining ingredients affects shelf life. As a marker, always go off the ingredient with the shortest individual shelf life,’ the Magnet spokesperson said.

The study also found that cooked vegetables will last you seven days, while a vegetable soup will stay good for four days.

A good rule of thumb is you should prepare your meals for up to four days in advance.

The majority of meals including spaghetti meatballs and vegetable curry will taste their best for between one and four days, while good quality containers will also ‘ensure that your food keeps its freshness for longer’.

Experts often recommend Sistema containers or Kmart’s 80 cent option, as these have different sections where you can place different pieces of food.