Hangman Page vs. AEW Fans Astound AEW Fans

Hangman Page vs. AEW Fans Astounds AEW Fans

Hangman Page, the AEW World Champion, made his first title defense against Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s AEW: Winter is Coming special.

The match ended in a 60-minute time limit draw, making it the longest in AEW history and the first world title match to be decided by a draw.

The match wowed both fans and wrestlers, with the stories of Danielson’s arrogance and Page’s mounting frustration and desire to prove himself on full display throughout.

Below are some of the most hilarious reactions to the match!

There’s no word on what’s next for Page or Danielson, though the commentary team teased the possibility of a rematch after the commercial break.

Next week, AEW will air Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

The AEW Title will be decided in an incredible one-hour draw between Bryan Danielson and Adam Hangman Page.

That was a one-of-a-kind showdown.

I’ve done a lot of hour draws, some good, some bad! Tonight, you gentlemen set a new bar!! The wrestling world can learn a lot from @theAdamPage and @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW(hashtag)AEWDynamite

We’ll never forget the night we saw Hangman Adam Page and American Dragon Bryan Danielson compete in professional wrestling.

In 1982, I went to my first wrestling show as a kid, and Hangman Page vs.

Bryan Danielson’s performance tonight was among the best I’ve ever seen live.

AEWDynamitepic.twitter.comKVyd2McxXD (hashtag)AEWDynamite

Bryan Danielson is my pick in this matchup.

One of the best television matches you’ll ever see is Hangman Page.

AeWDynamite (hashtag)

Backstage, Adam Page congratulates Bryan Danielson on retaining the AEW world championship by a time limit draw (hashtag)AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com9nbiK9Yjv1

The first AEW PPV to earn its 4(plus) hour runtime will be whichever PPV gets the DanielsonPage rematch.

