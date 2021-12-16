‘Hanna’ Season 3 ended with Dermot Mulroney being’satisfied with the ending’: ‘It Was a Great Ride.’

‘Hanna’ Season 3’s ‘End’ Satisfied Dermot Mulroney: ‘It Was a Great Ride’

On Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna, Dermot Mulroney has said his goodbyes to John Carmichael, and he was “very satisfied with the ending.”

“This season just raises the bar in ways that are difficult to put into words.

The action, plot twists, and even character twists are all quite surprising.

And, if anyone was wondering whether Hanna is a true badass, they will no longer be.

The third season “really sticks to the landing,” the actor, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively.

“I found John Carmichael to be a very difficult character to write.

He went on to say, “It kind of developed as we went along.”

“I’ve always been fascinated by the blurring of his ego and his relationship with Marissa Wiegler [Mireille Enos], which I think is really cool and kind of draws the viewer in.”

And it’s all wrapped up in a fantastic spy thriller.

This season is incredibly exciting, action-packed, and full of plot twists that my character never sees coming.

As a result, it was a fantastic journey.”

Hanna is based on Joe Wright’s film of the same name, which was released in 2011.

Hanna, played by Esme Creed-Miles, discovers she was born at a Utrax facility that raises genetically modified female assassins.

Mulroney was introduced to the cast as the program’s leader in season two.

The actor from My Best Friend’s Wedding told Us, “I couldn’t ask for a more intriguing part.”

“I genuinely enjoy what I do.”

After all these years, I feel incredibly fortunate to still be working as an actor.

They place me in these roles with these amazing actors.

This season welcomes Ray Liotta.

That was the pinnacle of my career.”

Mulroney explained that the final season had six episodes, which allowed the story lines to be “really tight and compact.”

“Working on a television project is a real honor.

Everything takes place in the context of a film.

There’s a start, a middle, and a conclusion.

And I didn’t always do so on these, even in the second season.

