Hannah Ann Sluss, alum of ‘The Bachelor,’ Locks Lips With LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Before Game

Hannah Ann Sluss, alum of “The Bachelor,” kisses LA Rams running back Jake Funk before the game.

Hannah Ann Sluss, a former Bachelor contestant, has a new man in her life.

Sluss used her Instagram Stories just hours before Super Bowl LVI Sunday to give Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk a good luck kiss before his big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

She captioned the video of her kissing Funk, “Good luck kiss.”

Sluss also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from events she attended prior to the game, including some game day treats and the outfit she chose to support Funk in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Sluss not only competed on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she also won and was engaged to the reality TV star, but the couple broke up soon after when he admitted that he was still conflicted about his feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett (who self-exited before the final rose).

Weber was scolded by Sluss both during their breakup and when the two reunited in the studio, with Sluss telling Weber that she should have seen trouble “when you reached out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her” earlier in the season.

Sluss continued, “THREE WOMEN were involved in their engagement,” referring to herself, Madison, and Hannah Brown.

“If you want to be with a woman, you have to learn how to be a man,” she said, mocking her ex-husband.

Weber dated Prewett, his runner-up, for a short time before quarantining with Flanagan in Chicago, Illinois, causing romance rumors to circulate.

In May 2020, Weber confirmed his relationship with Flanagan by posting a sweet photo of the two together on Instagram.

In December 2020, he and Flanagan announced their split.

