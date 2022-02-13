Hannah Ann Sluss of Bachelor Nation Confirms Romance With Los Angeles Rams Player Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss of Bachelor Nation showed her support for Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk just hours before the Super Bowl 2022 kicked off.

This season, Hannah Ann Sluss is trading roses for footballs.

Following much speculation, the former Bachelor contestant appeared to confirm her relationship with NFL player Jake Funk on Instagram.

Hannah shared a PDA photo kissing the Los Angeles Rams running back on social media just hours before the Super Bowl in 2022.

“Good luck, kiss,” she wrote before heading to SoFi Stadium to watch her boyfriend play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hannah Ann wore a custom clear stadium bag and a BROdenim jacket to show her support for the home team as part of the celebration.

Hannah Ann has been linked to a Rams player for months, according to Bachelor Nation.

Just two weeks ago, the model posted a TikTok video on the football field, embracing Jake after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL Championship.

In January, when Hannah Ann shared a photo of a mystery man on social media, one fan inquired about the lucky man.

“He’s camera shy,” she wrote with a winking face emoji at the time.

Hannah Ann was first introduced to the public when she competed on season 24 of The Bachelor.

Viewers saw Peter Weber propose to the influencer in March 2020 before the relationship was called off.

While it was difficult to watch the breakup, Hannah Ann made it clear that she was ready to move on after going through it.

“I mean, watching the season has been very helpful in working through any unresolved feelings I had toward Peter because I was able to watch my ex-fiancé not only make out with every girl, but also see him mislead and betray me,” Hannah Ann said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“And that, in a way, gave me the closure I needed.”

And knowing that you deserve better is sometimes all the closure you need.”

Today, the not-so-single model is on her way to the Super Bowl to support an NFL star.

Who’s in the lead right now?

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms Romance With Los Angeles Rams Player Jake Funk