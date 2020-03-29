Hannah Ann Sluss Says She Was “Blindsided” By Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Rumors

Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor is over and yet the drama continues.

Since starring on the reality show, the pilot has gone from being engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, to dating Madison Prewett, before eventually being single again. However, it seems like the former leading man is now picking up where things left off with former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

The two were recently spotted on a leisurely stroll around Chicago despite the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News, “Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap.”

Pretty soon, all of Bachelor Nation learned of this potential romance, including his ex-fiance Hannah Ann, who says she’s only now learning of the recent development in Peter’s love life. “I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky… Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her,” she told Nick Viallon Instagram Live.

Not to say Hannah Ann didn’t see this coming. She plainly stated, “Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn’t really surprised, because that’s been the pattern, everything going in all directions.”

She also liked multiple tweets shading her ex, one of which called him a “f–k-boi.”

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Hannah Ann confronted Peter over his inability to commit to just one woman throughout their engagement. “Peter, we’ve been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag to give to me, when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her, so looking back on it, our engagement involved three women, me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and your need for closure with Hannah Brown,” she fired at him. “That is three women involved in our engagement.”

Now, Hannah Ann is moving on. She’s already deleted all photos with Peter from her Instagram and she says she’s already dating. The print model previously divulged to Nick, “I’m getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I’m excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with. Really excited about it.”

Thank u, next!