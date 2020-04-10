Hannah Ann Sluss Throws Shade at Peter Weber’s “Manhood” After Bachelor Breakup

Hannah Ann Sluss appeared on Thursday’s episode of Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe and shared what she really thinks of Peter Weber‘s “manhood.”

When asked to compare it to a vegetable, the model from Tennessee picked cauliflower “because it has no taste.”

“Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It’s just bland,” she said. “There’s no taste.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe said she was “thinking, like, more of a limp asparagus.”

“Yes, but asparagus is good though,” Sluss told The Bachelorette alumna. “Cauliflower is just bland.”

As fans will recall, Sluss met Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor. They ended the season with an engagement but called it off after Weber admitted he couldn’t give her his whole heart. Sluss claimed Weber downplayed his feelings for fellow finalist Madison Prewett and that he wanted to find “closure” with Hannah Brown, whom he pursued on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

“I’m not ever going to, like, discredit how I felt towards him. Like, I stand by I was in love with him,” she said. “But seeing him and just seeing where my life is at and like more of the woman that I have become, I do think that there is someone out there that’s way more compatible for me.”

Weber reunited with Prewett on After the Final Rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another go—despite his mother Barb expressing her concerns—the two later announced the decision to go their separate ways. In fact, Sluss said she’s “actually cool” with Prewett.

Sluss is moving on, too. Not only has she relocated to California, but she’s also sparking romance rumors. When asked about her “last date,” Sluss said she had a “FaceTime date” and that someone dropped off coffee. However, she wouldn’t name names and simply referred to this suitor as “mystery man.” Although, Sluss said this person is not a part of Bachelor Nation. She also said they’re not “exclusive” and that it’s just a “quarantine fling.”

Sluss isn’t the only one raising eyebrows. Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who went home week seven, have also been stirring speculation. The pilot and the attorney are social distancing together in her Chicago apartment.

While Weber told The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, he’s “crushing” on Flanagan, they’ve both said they’re not dating. Although, Weber had “no comment” on whether they’ve kissed.

So, what does Sluss think of them hanging out?

“I am just kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s cool, I guess,'” she said. She later added, “I met Kelley through the show. I’m cool with Kelley. We’re not going to be best friends or anything, but I’m definitely cool with her. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, this was, like, my best friend. Now, she’s dating, like, my ex-fiancé,’ you know? Because we met through the show.”

To listen to the full episode, check out Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.