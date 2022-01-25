Hannah Berner Dispels Rumors That Her and Des Bishop’s Engagement Has Been Called Off

Hannah Berner Dispels Rumors That She and Des Bishop Called Off Their Engagement on ‘Summer House’

Hannah Berner, a former member of the Summer House cast, has denied reports that she and her fiancé Des Bishop have called off their engagement.

The rumor about Berner and Bishop was recently shared on the Bravo Instagram account Deux Moi, and it has since spread to other Bravo accounts.

Berner stated that she was unaware of the rumor and explained how she learned of it.

Berner had just returned from a ski trip when her phone began to ring.

On her Giggly Squad podcast with Paige DeSorbo, she recalled, “So on Tuesday, we got back, we had a great time.”

“I go to the Verizon store and, while waiting in line for customer service, I’m on Instagram, and I start getting DMs.”

You know, asking if Des and I are still together.”

Now DeSorbo is giggling.

She explained, “I saw it.”

“I laughed and moved on to the next slide,” she said.

Berner joked that DeSorbo should have responded, “That’s stupid.”

Please respect our privacy, I’m like I can’t,” DeSorbo joked.

Berner said, “I love the Gigglers so much because you can tell they just saw something on the Internet.”

“So they said, hey, we don’t want to set you off with this.”

If this occurs, we are here to assist you.

If that’s not the case, we’re sorry this rumor is circulating.

They acted as if they were genuinely happy about it.

It took me a long time to notice it.”

“And then to someone, I just wrote like a TikTok saying, ‘No.’ I was writing to people,” she explained.

“I guess that’s when people started to notice it.”

Then they spread this rumor on the internet, and then they started spreading a rumor that I submitted it to get attention! Meanwhile, I’m still waiting in the customer service line.”

DeSorbo had a witty response to the rumor.

“Whenever there’s a fake rumor about me, Craig [Conover], my first reaction is, ‘That’s crazy,'” she explained.

“And then 30 seconds later, I’m like, Is that true? Did I sleep with…?” “And then 30 seconds later, I’m like, Is that true? Did I sleep with…?” “Did you like, look at him when you found out you guys broke up?”

Berner claimed that her personal trainer had also texted her.

“And then I’m afraid, oh no, Des is going to be upset because people think we’ve broken up when we haven’t…

