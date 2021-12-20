Hannah Brown, a former ‘Bachelorette,’ believes Colton Underwood is ‘better as a gay man’ because he is being his’most authentic self.’

Hannah Brown was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during the season of The Bachelor in which Colton Underwood starred.

Underwood revealed his sexuality to the world two years later.

Now, the former Bachelorette star is speaking out about Underwood’s decision to come out as gay following his appearance on the popular reality dating show.

Hannah Brown entered The Bachelor Season 23 with the goal of winning Colton Underwood’s heart.

Hannah dated Colton for a short time on the show.

Their romance, however, did not last long.

She captivated viewers with her fun and bubbly personality after being eliminated from the series.

After all was said and done, ABC chose her to be the next Bachelorette.

Hannah is now reminiscing about her time with Colton and sharing her thoughts on his decision to come out as gay.

The author of the book God Bless This Mess recently spoke with SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show about her past love interest and expressed her support for her.

“I think I like him better now that he’s gay.”

Even though it’s clear that he’s still almost uncomfortable with his new life, she explained, “he has never allowed himself to be who he is.”

Hannah continued, “It makes me happy to see Colton living his truth.”

“It’s interesting to watch him try to be his most genuine self for the first time,” she added.

“I’m not sure.”

I have a lot of different perspectives on it, but at the end of the day, I’m all about people learning more about themselves and growing, rather than being defined solely by their mistakes in the past.”

Hannah Brown said during the interview that “a lot of the girls knew” Colton was gay during his time on the dating show.

“‘No, surely he’s not gay,’ we reasoned.

You’re like, ‘OK, maybe he’s just not what we thought he was going to be.’ You know? And that’s the case a lot of the time with reality TV. You don’t know the whole person,” Hannah said on the SiriusXM show.

“So, I was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I just misjudged [who]I was going to…’

