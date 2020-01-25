Hannah Brown Confirms She’s Single Amid Bachelor Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Hannah Brown is a single lady.

While many fans have been curious about the status of Brown’s relationship with Peter Weber, considering their recent reunion on The Bachelor, the reality star has officially confirmed that she’s not dating anyone at the moment. On Monday night, Brown took her Instagram Live to chat with her followers and answer fan questions, during which she was asked about her romantic life.

“Am I dating anyone? Nope,” Brown replied to a question on the Live.

The 25-year-old star, who dished on her Live about a trip to the doctor’s office and birth control, also responded to a fan asking if she’s pregnant.

“No, there’s no way,” Brown replied. “There’s no way I’m pregnant.”

It was just earlier this month that Brown had an emotional reunion with Weber, who finished third on her season of The Bachelorette. During the duo’s tearful chat, the idea of Brown joining Weber’s season was brought up, but in the end, Weber declared, “I can’t do this.”

And with that, it appeared the chapter had closed for Brown and Weber. So, now that Brown has confirmed that she’s not in a relationship, will we see her on Bachelor in Paradise later this year?

That would be a “no,” according to Brown’s response on her Instagram Live.

As fans will remember, Brown got engaged to winner Jed Wyatt on the season finale of The Bachelorette. However, they later broke things off after Brown expressed concerns over their relationship, including his involvement with another woman. Brown and runner-up Tyler Cameron were later spotted spending time together, though things appeared to fizzle out over the summer.

As for her plans for the future, Chris Harrison better watch out! Brown told her followers that she’d enjoy his job as Bachelor Nation host, or just being a TV host in general. She also shared her hope for some kind of product line in the future.