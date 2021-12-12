Hannah Brown Discussed Sex With Jed Wyatt on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Saying, ‘The Sex Wasn’t as Good as It Was With Peter.’

Hannah Brown starred as the romantic lead in The Bachelorette’s 2019 season, choosing from a group of enamored men.

She made an important connection with Peter Weber while presenting her final rose to contestant Jed Wyatt.

She later admitted that she preferred her time with Weber, but that Wyatt provided her with something he couldn’t.

Brown’s decision-making process during the 15th season of The Bachelorette left viewers baffled.

She appeared to have a lot of chemistry with Weber, according to Page Six.

During their time in Greece, she even had four encounters with him in a windmill.

Brown shared intimate moments with Wyatt as well, but the experience didn’t appear to be as fulfilling — at least physically.

In her memoir, the Alabama native admitted, “The sex wasn’t as good as it was with Peter.”

“However, my emotional need for connection was met to a greater extent.”

Despite the fact that Brown ultimately chose Wyatt, he seemed to suspect that he didn’t quite measure up to Weber in her eyes.

It was awkward at times.

Wyatt pressed her for details about her time with Weber, inquiring as to how he fared in important areas.

She continued, “He also asked me if his thing was bigger than Peter’s.”

“Why do guys always ask that?” I told him. ‘I don’t remember.’

I just didn’t see how answering that question could possibly be beneficial to anyone.”

Hannah Brown’s (hashtag)Bachelorette heartbreak gets a reaction from Jed Wyatt’s ex, Haley Stevens https:t.coiSWrzl7aXnpic.twitter.comfKaGsfIuYU

Although Wyatt was the one who expressed insecurity, Brown was the one who should have kept an eye on her.

By the time the second half of the season finale aired, new information had emerged that threw Brown’s plans into disarray.

According to USA Today, after giving Wyatt her final rose, she discovered he wasn’t entirely truthful with her.

When Wyatt first started the show, he was dating someone else.

Despite the fact that he classified the relationship as casual, the facts do not appear to support this interpretation.

Before he went on to be a contestant on The Bachelorette, they even went on a romantic getaway to a secluded cabin.

This woman had met his parents and had been told by him that he loved her.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.