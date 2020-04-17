Hannah Brown Epically Trolls Tyler Cameron Over Being The Bachelorette’s Runner-Up

Oh, to come in second place.

It’s an experience Tyler Cameron knows well after famously becoming the runner-up during Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last year. As fans well know, Brown picked Jed Wyatt over him, only for their engagement to tumultuously end shortly after.

Meanwhile, Brown and Cameron have gotten friendly since then, even sparking romance rumors once again while they quarantined together in Florida. While the reality star is back in her native Alabama now as the country continues social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean she’s lost touch with Cameron.

Thanks to the Internet, not only can they catch up—but fans can watch along. On Thursday night, the two were chatting on Instagram Live about college football when Brown delivered the ultimate zinger.

“What did you ever win?” she quipped at him, an obvious reference to his loss during her season.

Fortunately, Cameron can take a joke and laugh at himself. A few days earlier, he was playing a game of Monopoly when he pulled the “You have won second prize in a beauty contest” community chest card. “Lol been there done that,” he wrote.

While there’s clearly some playful chemistry between them, Cameron has called her a “good friend” and Brown has since confirmed she’s single.

“If you were to ask me, like, a few years ago I would have been, like, ‘Oh, for sure by 25 I’m married, and I’d possibly be thinking about kids in, like, the next, like, trying to get pregnant right now probably,'” Brown told fans in an Instagram Live. “A lot of my friends, like, have babies, and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. Like, I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed.”

She added, “Also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”