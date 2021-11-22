Hannah Brown of Bachelor Nation talks about her aunt’s and cousins’ murders.

Hannah Brown of Bachelor Nation discusses the murders of her aunt and young cousins.

Hannah Brown, star of The Bachelorette, shared a personal family memory from when she was just 6 years old in her new book, God Bless This Mess.

She wrote, “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

Hannah Brown’s life encompasses a lot more than rose ceremonies and ballroom dancing.

When the Bachelorette star first announced that her book, God Bless This Mess, would be released on November 1st, she did so with a smile on her face.

Fans were expecting brand-new details about her time on Bachelor Nation when she turned 23.

While the headlines have already demonstrated that there is plenty of tea to spill (hello, Peter Weber surprise hookup), there is also much more than meets the eye.

Hannah recalled a moment in her childhood that she will never forget when, at the age of six, she was getting ready to perform in a recital when her father unexpectedly announced that he would be unable to attend.

Her aunt and cousins, ages 6 and 4, were murdered in their home, as she would learn.

“I was terrified in the deepest parts of my heart when my mother told us that someone had broken into their house and ‘hurt them,” Hannah writes.

“I didn’t know the whole story with all the details until years later, but being so close to something so terrible, so terrifying—it was a turning point for me.”

“It changed everything,” says the author.

“I was no longer living in the bliss of a carefree childhood.”

E! News has an exclusive excerpt from God Bless This Mess, which you can read below.

We chose these products based on our personal preferences, and we hope you will as well.

Because Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the products.

Hannah wrote in her new book, “My Life Was a Complete Mess,” that “God bless all of it.”

“Because it’s in the messes where we learn the most—as long as we slow down long enough to see what God is trying to teach us.”

Friday, May 11, 2001 is a date I’ll never forget.

My dance recital was on that day.

My mother had me hoisted up on the counter by the bathroom sink when I was six years old.

My hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, and a full set of rollers weighed me down…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Hannah Brown of Bachelor Nation discusses her aunt’s and cousins’ murders.