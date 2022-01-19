Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette discusses her sleep paralysis experience, which she describes as “super scary.”

It’s time to get serious.

Hannah Brown discussed the ups and downs she’s had as someone who suffers from sleep paralysis, as well as why it’s so distressing.

“Do any of you experience sleep paralysis, because I’ve already had an alternate morning in my sleep paralysis state,” the 27-year-old ABC star asked her followers on Wednesday, January 19, via her Instagram Story.

“It’s the strangest thing; while I’m sleeping, I keep thinking, ‘Hannah, open your eyes.'”

She tries to tell herself to “move your body,” but she can’t seem to make it happen, according to the former Bachelorette.

Brown admitted that her recent experience with sleep paralysis, which is defined as being awake but unable to move, wasn’t “nightmare-ish,” but she did have a dream.

“Then it felt like I had woken up and done a whole morning,” she continued, “but I couldn’t move.”

“It’s the strangest thing,” says the narrator.

So I’m still getting back on my feet.”

The author of God Bless This Mess recalled being unable to “determine what was real or not” and wondering if she had awoken “while also being aware that I wasn’t moving.”

“I feel your pain,” the Alabama native said of people who have “any type of abnormal sleep stuff.”

While this wasn’t Brown’s first experience with the sleep problem, she described it as “super scary” whenever it occurs.

“For a while, it feels like you won’t be able to move or speak,” she said.

“Also, you just wake up completely perplexed.”

Brown has been candid about her own highs and lows, including body issues and mental health struggles, since making a splash on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.

She opened up about her time on the reality show in a YouTube video released in February 2021, revealing that she “only ate candy” while in the mansion.

Brown revealed that she gained weight again after her split from season 15 Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt in 2019.

Brown had to rethink how she thought about herself and her health after growing up in the spotlight, going through breakups, and later competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“Through it all, I didn’t have any sense of self-worth.”

“I’ve had a hard time accepting my current body,” she admitted.

