Hannah Brown Reveals How Past Skin Struggles Impacted Her Self-Confidence

Hannah Brown is opening up about her skincare journey.

The former Bachelorette walked fans through her skincare routine during Marie Claire‘s digital series Masked and Answered, revealing that her past skin struggles impacted her self-confidence.

“I feel the most beautiful when I have clear skin and I can feel confident walking around being my most natural, true self,” Brown shared. “I know what it’s like to have really bad skin, and I had that time in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was truly one of the hardest things that I’ve gone through personally for my self-confidence. Now, I just try to be really grateful for when I do have those moments when my skin is clear.”

When it comes to maintaining her flawless complexion, the 25-year-old enlists the help of products like Glossier’s Moisturizing Moon Mask and Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Brightening Face Mask to hydrate and brighten her skin. Also making her go-to products list are Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel and Hourglass’ Lip Oil, which she also uses to keep her skin hydrated and healthy.

As for her under-eyes, she added, “These Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are the best thing ever. My eyes can look really tired when it’s been a long day, and these are like automatic fillers under your eyes.”

Switching over to the hair department, Brown admitted that her perfect beachy waves are truly just as effortless as they seem. “I don’t really do much to my hair anymore,” she said. “I’ve actually let it completely grow out to my natural hair color because I went through this really terrible stage where I had bleach blonde hair—it was bad, guys.”

A fan of Pineapple Express’ Gold CBD Drops for their calming properties, the Dancing With the Stars champ shared that her self-care routine is her favorite way to unwind.

“When I’m home in Alabama, my mom and dad have this great tub that overlooks our land,” she raved. “I just sit in the tub and soak. I love when I take a moment to light a few candles and chill out by myself. I’ll put on some Norah Jones and just let myself relax.”

Her skincare routine isn’t the only confession that Brown has made in recent days. On Tuesday, she declared herself as “single” during an Instagram Live and shared that she’s ready to start dating again.

“I am single, I am,” she assured fans while answering questions about her love life. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that—to test the waters a little bit.”