Hannah Brown’s Brother Patrick Brown’s Relationship: What We Know After Haley Stevens’ Engagement

Everything We Know About Hannah Brown’s Brother Patrick Brown Since Haley Stevens’ Engagement

Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick, is dating Haley Stevens, the woman who claimed she was dating Jed Wyatt when he left to film (and eventually win) season 15 of The Bachelorette, as Bachelor Nation may know.

During the former Miss Alabama’s season, Stevens came forward and claimed that Wyatt told her that he went on the ABC show to promote his music career, but that he would be with her when he returned home.

Stevens also allegedly shared text messages in which Wyatt allegedly said “I love you” the day before he left to film.

“I had to take a step back and make a sacrifice for a few months or weeks so he could have this opportunity.”

‘OK, I love him,’ I decided.

For six weeks, I’ll do anything.

“For six weeks or two months, we can do anything,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

“Now that I think about it, I’m embarrassed that I put myself on the back burner like that.”

Despite the fact that Hannah and Wyatt were engaged during the finale, she ended their relationship after learning more about his relationship with Stevens.

God Bless This Mess, her November 2021 memoir, claimed he “changed” his story every time they discussed it.

“This girl was familiar to him.”

They had been acquaintances before.

They’d gone to the Bahamas together before, but only as friends.

“He told her he loved her when he was drunk,” she wrote.

“Hiding something to “not hurt my feelings” is still lying.

It’s attempting to have your cake and eat it, and while this may be advantageous in the short term, it’s exactly the type of behavior that destroys relationships.

“Infinite.”

Hannah’s sibling reportedly followed her on Instagram during season 15 of The Bachelorette, according to Stevens.

She claimed on the “Reality Steve” podcast in June 2019 that “this was before Jed even got home.”

“I’m like, ‘Why?’ Alarms start sounding, and I get a little uneasy.”

Why does he know about me? Why is he following me? It all seems a little too coincidental.”

That’s all.

