Hannah Brown’s Mom Appears to Throw Shade at Her Daughter’s Ex Jed Wyatt

Is Hannah Brown‘s mom throwing shade at one of her former exes?

On Friday, Hannah’s mom Susanne Brown took to Instagram on Friday to wish her youngest a happy birthday but in doing so, fans are speculating that she might have also thrown shade at a former Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt.

“Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer. You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life,” Hannah’s mom wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her brother Patrick Browm. “Best Mother’s Day anyone could ask for and I don’t have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! [prayer hands emoji] answered!!!”

Hannah commented on her mom’s post writing, “Mother. we should probably make some edits to this.”

It seems as though Hannah was referring to the later part of her mom’s post that might have been shade at Jed, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

As fans may recall, Jed had shamelessly admitted that he joined the show in order to promote his country music career but then later walked back on his comments when he began falling head over heels for the 25-year-old.

However, even though Jed received the final rose and the two later got engaged—Hannah ended up calling it quits.

Most recently, Hannah opened up about how she’s ready to get back into the dating scene.

“I am single, I am,” she said during a recent Instagram Live. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that—to test the waters a little bit.”

But where does she want to test out the waters, you ask? Hannah assured fans that it might not be a member of the Bachelor Nation.

She joked, “I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor. Y’all are driving me crazy!”

Of course, those comments were made months after Hannah and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumors with their recent reunion in Florida and after being spotted enjoying the warm weather together on the beach. Not to mention their palpable chemistry on social media.

But it looks like Hannah is planning on looking elsewhere for love.