Hannah Cooper is Joel Dommett’s wife.

Joel Dommett is a comedian who is best known for hosting Masked Singer and presenting National Television Awards.

But who does he live with? Here’s everything we know about Hannah Cooper, his wife.

Hannah Cooper, a British model, is married to comedian Joel Dommett.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Holland, has more than 76,000 Instagram followers and has modeled for Boux Avenue, Mandamp;S, and MissGuided, among other high-street brands.

Grazia, OK!, and Sunday Express Magazine have all featured her.

Hannah was discovered by a modeling scout outside of Topshop in Oxford Circus when she was 16 years old, according to Metro Models.

She also has a Fashion Marketing degree and is said to enjoy taking classes to stay in shape.

Joel and Hannah first met when she sent him an Instagram message with a cat emoji shortly after his appearance on I’m A Celeb in 2016.

The couple met in May 2017 and married in Mykonos, Greece, two years later.

The ceremony was conducted by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

In an interview with OK! magazine in February 2020, Joel said of the wedding, “It was honestly so much fun.”

“I was fully prepared to say it was the best day of my life and pretend it was – because I’ve been lucky enough to do Bake Off and have had these incredible experiences – but it was truly the best day of my life!”

“There were 28 of us.”

Some people have weddings where they spend half of the day greeting and saying goodbye to guests.

“I wanted our closest friends and family to enjoy themselves.”

Joel’s memoir, It’s Not Me, It’s Them: Confessions of a Hopeless Modern Romance, was published not long after they started dating, and it chronicles his romantic encounters with 40 women before he met Hannah.

The comedian proposes to Hannah towards the end of the book.

Joel said of their marriage to The Sun in January 2021: “It’s worked out all right, really.”

I’ve had a lot of good fortune.

“Many husbands refer to their wives as ‘babe’ or ‘chick.’

Sexy Sexpot of Sex is the one for me.

Her nickname for me, on the other hand, is simply Joel.

“That’s all there is to it.”

Joel and Hannah do not have any children at the moment.

The Masked Dancer host didn’t dismiss the possibility of having children in a February 2020 interview with OK!

“I think we’ll just chill for a couple of years and see what happens,” he said.

We’re not in a rush to get it done.

“I’m genuinely having a great time and consider myself very fortunate.”

Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep up our winning ways.”