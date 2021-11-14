Hannah Daughtry, Chris Daughtry’s daughter, has been discovered dead at the age of 25.

Chris Daughtry, a former American Idol contestant and rocker, and his wife Deanna Daughtry are mourning the death of their eldest daughter, Hannah.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Nashville police discovered the 25-year-old woman dead inside her home in Tennessee’s capital.

There were 12 people who reported.

When E! News contacted the department, they had no immediate comment.

Hannah’s mother paid tribute to her on Instagram after her death, writing, “My first born.

Hannah, I adore you.

As we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah, our family would like to express its gratitude to you all for the outpouring of love.”

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” Deanna continued.

Our hearts have been torn apart.”

Chris, who rose to fame as the frontman of the rock band Daughtry after appearing as a finalist on American Idol’s fifth season in 2006, has called a halt to his band’s tour.

“All currently scheduled Daughtry shows for the coming week have been cancelled or postponed due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah,” the couple said in a statement to E! News.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully requests privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

More information will be released at a later time.

The investigation into this heinous death is still underway.”

Hannah, 23, and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage.

Hannah’s children, Liam, 7, and 20-month-old daughter Lily, are also survived by Chris, 41, and Deanna, 48, who married in 2000 and have 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Hannah is also survived by her children, Liam, 7, and 20-month-old daughter Lily, but the family made no mention of them in their statement.

Deanna has shared numerous photos of Liam at home with her and Chris’ twins on Instagram over the last few years.

“I’m so blessed to have my mother, who has taught me so much,” Hannah wrote in March on her own feed.

She has shown me what true love is, and true love necessitates a great deal of sacrifice…my mother is the reason for so many blessings in my life, including my children having the best lives possible.

I’m also grateful to two beautiful souls who chose to adopt my daughter as their own and are providing her with the best possible care.”

Many people, including colleagues in the music industry,…

