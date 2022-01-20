Hannah Daughtry, Chris Daughtry’s daughter, was who?

Hannah Daughtry was Chris Daughtry’s daughter.

Hannah Daughtry is best known for being the daughter of Chris Daughtry, a singer.

Hannah’s death was ruled a homicide on November 13, 2021, but the Tennessee District Attorney stated just two days later that it is too early to tell.

Hannah was Chris Daughtry’s eldest child, having been born on March 18, 1996.

At the time of her death, she was 25 years old.

Hannah previously used the Instagram handle @americangoth to post pictures for her followers, according to the Mail.

Unconfirmed reports also claim she had a baby daughter.

Hannah was discovered dead in her Nashville home by police officers on November 12, 2021, according to People.

A representative for the singer confirmed the tragic news to the news outlet, adding that father Chris would be taking time off from the tour to be with his family.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Despite previous reports, Hannah’s death has not yet been ruled a homicide, according to the Tennessee District Attorney.

“Any attempt to classify this as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” the district attorney said in a statement.

Chris has canceled his upcoming shows, which will be rescheduled at a later date.

“All currently scheduled Daughtry shows for the coming week have been postponed due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah,” they said.

The singer and his family also requested privacy while grieving, according to the rep.

“The Daughtry family appreciates your patience and respectfully requests privacy during this extremely trying time,” they said.

Hannah’s family debunked rumors that her death was ruled a homicide, revealing that she committed suicide at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, while under the influence of narcotics.

Hannah’s family revealed her cause of death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021.”

Since that time, there has been a lot of speculation, and we are now able to speak in greater detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

“Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face just months after losing her biological father to suicide,” they added.

We did everything we could to help her and get her the help she needed…

