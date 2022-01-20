Hannah Daughtry’s Cause of Death Is Confirmed by Chris Daughtry: ‘Forever Be in Hearts’

‘Forever Be in Hearts,’ Chris Daughtry confirms Hannah’s cause of death.

They will always have you in their hearts.

Hannah, Chris Daughtry’s daughter from a previous relationship, died by suicide, according to Deanna Daughtry and Chris Daughtry.

“On November 12th, 2021, our beloved Hannah Price passed away.

“After a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in greater detail,” the American Idol alum, 42, and the massage therapist, 48, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 19.

Hannah struggled with mental illness since she was a child, and she was in and out of therapy and treatment centers.

Hannah struggled to find her footing as she grew older, and she began to use drugs and was frequently involved in abusive relationships.”

“Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face months after her biological father committed suicide.

We did everything we could to help her recover from these tragedies and reclaim her life.

Hannah and I had just recently made plans to seek additional treatment and relocate closer to the family.”

Hannah contacted her parents on November 12, 2021, claiming she was afraid for her life, according to the North Carolina native.

After her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and then stole her car, she told them she needed assistance.

Chris and Deanna requested a wellness check from the local police department after receiving the alarming call.

“Around 12:45 p.m., the officers spoke with Hannah and determined she was fine.

Their statement reads, “They left without incident.”

“Later that afternoon, Hannah’s boyfriend discovered her hanging and called 911.

Medical personnel confirmed her death on the spot.”

Hannah’s official cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging while under the influence of narcotics after an investigation.

There was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

“Hannah was a generous, loving, and desirous person.”

