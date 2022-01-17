Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck drags Kelly Dodd once more, and fans, including Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset,” take sides.

Kelly Dodd’s gleeful obsession with The Real Housewives of Orange County ratings is “sad,” according to Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Mediterranean. The two had a heated exchange, but it wasn’t the first time they got into it.

And the fans are all for it.

The latest feud erupted when Ferrier wrote that Dodd’s comment that last week’s episode of RHOC did not see a significant increase in ratings was “kind of sad.”

When Dodd was on the show last season, the ratings were much higher, according to Dodd.

Ferrier was retorted by Dodd, who revealed that she is recapping the season.

Ferrier was then referred to as a “waitress on a boat,” she said.

The first exchange took place on an Instagram post by TV Deets.

“Kelly Dodd vs.

“One Bravo feud I didn’t see coming was Hannah Ferrier,” says real estate agent Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset.

“Hannah is the BEST,” she wrote alongside heart emojis in the post.

Others agreed with me.

“I love Hannah!! Kelly better not come for her – Hannah will tell her how it is!!” one fan commented.

“Kelly went straight for the defense,” wrote another fan.

Hannah made a straightforward statement.

“Team Hannah,” said another fan, referring to Hannah’s remark about being a “waitress.”

“Team Hannah… can you imagine Kelly attempting to take Hannah’s place?”

Some fans were rooting for Dodd.

“God I love Kelly!! So sick of people being able to say whatever they want about her and when she makes a comeback she’s automatically the bad one,” a fan wrote.

“Love that Kelly,” said someone else.

She’s a straight shooter who always says what’s on her mind.”

Dodd and Ferrier have had a tense social media exchange in the past, indicating that they are clearly not fans of one another.

After she attended a New Year’s Eve party last year, Dodd accused Heather Dubrow’s son of giving her coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dodd issued a video apology after Dubrow demanded a retraction.

The apology was posted on Best of Bravo, and Ferrier responded.

“You gave yourself covid you, f****** moron,” Ferrier wrote on the post.