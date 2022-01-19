Hannah Ferrier of ‘Below Deck’ has set a wedding date, and it’ll be here soon!

Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Mediterranean not only found a date for her wedding, but she’ll be married in a few months after putting her nuptials on hold.

Ferrier revealed that she and fiancé Josh Roberts will marry soon during an interview with Brock Davies and Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules.

The big news comes after she recently revealed that wedding planning was the last thing on her mind because she and Roberts had recently purchased a home.

She may, however, stick to her original wedding date, which is rapidly approaching.

Ferrier joked about being thrown into wedding planning mode at the last minute.

On her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed, she revealed, “We’ve actually just set our date as well.”

“However, I’m a f****** lunatic.”

It’s about a month and a half away.”

Ferrier, Davies joked, has a “problem” with a date coming up so quickly.

She agreed, “I know.”

“I’ve got the ceremony location, and that’s it [laughs].” Ferrier recently asked for wedding suggestions on her Instagram story, including a shout-out to Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach to perform the ceremony.

“When you’re needy with your trainer but also honest,” Ferrier said of a text exchange she had with her personal trainer.

Ferrier revealed that she is working with a wedding planner.

“I need to return some of her calls!” she added. “I told Josh, ‘You know what, as long as we have wine and music and some food,'” she continued.

Apart from that, I don’t give a f******.”

“I have a feeling I’ll be busy the next few months with wedding planning,” Shay said. Davies and Shay said they may be in Australia on the date Ferrier planned to marry and could “swing by.”

The business continued to run smoothly after that.

Of course, there’s the podcast.

I’ve got a few other things simmering in the background.”

Ferrier revealed that her wedding date was set.

She dropped wedding planning after she and Roberts bought a house, so she didn’t think they’d still get married on the scheduled date.

In early November, she stated, “So we had March 5 booked in.”

“And then we bought this house,” says the narrator.

I just told Josh that if I just stayed at home with Ava and didn’t work, I’d be able to…

And then there were three…and a ring pic.twitter.com/pJBLiox76b — Hannah Ferrier – CEO Ocean Int Training Academy (@hannahferrier_) November 23, 2020