Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Medical describes how her daughter’s first day of daycare turned out to be a tangle.

Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Mediterranean revealed that her daughter Ava had a close call when she fell at daycare and hit her head.

Ferrier had recently announced that her toddler had begun to run, which usually entails a lot of bumps and bruises.

Ferrier also had to deal with the added anxiety of her daughter getting hurt on her first day of daycare, despite the fact that minor cuts and scrapes are expected when learning to walk (and run).

Ferrier admitted that leaving her daughter in daycare for a few hours was difficult enough.

She expressed her gratitude to her fans and friends for their encouraging messages.

After having Ava by her side every minute since she was born, the support was especially welcome.

Ferrier was tearful when she dropped Ava off at daycare, as were many other mothers.

“My anxiety was at an all-time high that morning, and I was crying buckets when I left her,” Ferrier wrote on Instagram.

“I got myself together and convinced myself it was the right thing to do!” “And then 2.5 hours later, I get a call that she’s fallen off a step and is bleeding profusely from the head!”

Ferrier claims her maternal instincts kicked in right away.

“If you had asked me an hour ago, I would have told you I was going to have a panic attack,” she admitted.

“However, it’s incredible what happens when your maternal instinct kicks in…”

“Fortunately, we had done our homework and had the most incredible staff to deal with both her and me,” she wrote.

“However, that morning’s drive was one of the most terrifying of my life.”

It feels like the walls are closing in on you when your baby is hurt like that (especially for the first time).

The amazing thing is that Ava is so tough that she didn’t cry when it happened! She just kept playing until they saw blood in her hair! We’re going back today because I know it’s the best thing for her – but being a mother is terrifying!”

“It was a freak accident,” Ferrier clarified.

There was nothing that could have been done to prevent it, and the staff was fantastic! I feel very safe…

