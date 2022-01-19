Hannah Ferrier Reveals She Never Had a Good Relationship With Captain Sandy – ‘We Weren’t Friendly at All’ ‘Below Deck Med’: Hannah Ferrier Reveals She Never Had a Good Relationship With Captain Sandy

Hannah Ferrier Reveals She Never Had a Good Relationship With Captain Sandy – ‘We Weren’t Friendly at All’ on ‘Below Deck Med’ Hannah Ferrier Reveals She Never Had a Good Relationship With Captain Sandy – ‘We Weren’t Friendly at All’ on ‘Below Deck Med’

Hannah Ferrier claimed on Below Deck Mediterranean that she never had a good relationship with Captain Sandy Yawn because she believes Yawn came onto the show with a dislike for her.

Production had to stop filming 45 seconds into their introduction, according to Ferrier, because Yawn came across as combative.

Ferrier’s recent revelation echoes deckhand Bobby Giancola’s impression of Yawn.

Yawn didn’t like him when she first started the show because of his behavior on Season 1 of Below Deck Med, according to Giancola.

On the show, Yawn and Ferrier had a number of heated exchanges.

However, they appeared to work through them – at least, that’s what the audience saw.

Ferrier explained on the Kyle and Jackie O Show podcast, “So the way things can be edited.”

“It was probably edited to make it appear that we were better than we were in the years before we shot together.”

No, we were not friendly in the least.

Every season, I would sit down with production and ask, ‘How can we get these two to work together?'”

“She’s a micromanager,” Ferrier explained.

“However, she had already seen the show and made her decision about me before she came on.”

“A few things had happened,” she continued, “but it’s all been edited.”

They had to halt production and say, “Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.” I believe it was about 45 seconds after our first introduction.

It was something where I’d literally mispronounce a dish or where the chef hadn’t informed me and given me adequate notice.”

Yawn and Ferrier had a rocky relationship in the past, according to Ferrier.

Producers wanted her to apologize for the infamous “one Coke” off the boat scene during Season 3 of Below Deck Med, she recalled.

Ferrier and bosun Conrad Empson had been off the boat with the guests for an extended period of time, which enraged Yawn.

Producers wanted Ferrier to simply apologize to Yawn in order to reach an agreement.

Before Captain Sandy (Exclusive), Hannah from ‘Below Deck’ recalls a bad experience with a female captain.

“So I think we were basically trying to facilitate a scene where we came to terms with each other so that we could continue filming,” she said.

“However, I was…

