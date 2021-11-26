Hannah Gosselin, 17, visits a celebrity dentist in Los Angeles to have a DIAMOND encrusted on her tooth, and Jon Gosselin joins her.

Hannah Gosselin is getting a taste of the Hollywood lifestyle thanks to Jon Gosselin’s decision to have a diamond encrusted on her tooth.

While on vacation in Los Angeles, the former reality star accompanied his 17-year-old daughter to the so-called Diamond Dentist in Beverly Hills.

“Dr.,” says the Diamond Dentist website.

The Diamond Smile was created by Anjali Rajpal, and she is well-known for it.

“She places tooth gems in an aesthetically pleasing manner while incorporating diamonds and Swarovski crystals to give smiles a sparkling effect by capturing colorful prisms of light.”

The bling is made to last for years, but it can also be taken off easily if desired.

Daddy Jon, 44, says he agreed to the mouth makeover in the hopes of reuniting with his other estranged children by spoiling Hannah.

Jon told HollywoodLife, “Hannah is a free spirit.”

“I’m hoping that by opening up, she’ll inspire others to do the same, and that as a result, they’ll start speaking up more freely now that they know they have a voice.”

Almost a mentorship

“Since Hannah is doing it, we’ll probably do it as well.”

Jon’s only family members are Hannah and her brother Colin.

The other children live with their mother, Kate Gosselin.

The Amazon employee made an appearance on Dr. Oz earlier this month.

Oz, and they talked about the family feud that has been going on for years.

“I haven’t spoken to my twins in eight years,” he admitted, adding, “I text them every single year.”

Hannah, he said, has been “snubbed by her brothers,” but she has communicated with some of her sisters.

Hannah and Kate are still on bad terms.

“No, I know that,” Jon said when asked if his daughter misses Kate.

What has happened has made her feel a little cheated.

I’m sure Leah and Alexis are missed by her.

I’m not sure what’s going on with her because her brothers have turned her down.”

Hannah had recently reconnected with some of her siblings, getting together with them as they passed through Pennsylvania, according to the former TLC star.

“Hannah spoke with them, and they came to the county near where we now live, and Hannah had dinner with them because Maddie attends school in upstate New York,” he recalled.

“I don’t know,” Jon said when asked why he believes his children don’t speak to him.

He continued, “It’s hard when you don’t know,” that they might not want to “upset” Kate by speaking to him.

Jon stated that he has tried to contact his children and that he intends to contact them once they reach the age of 18.

He’s attempted to contact two of his…

