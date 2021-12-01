Hannah John-Kamen, star of Ant-Man and the Wasp, talks about her incredible experience filming the film.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films and television shows are entertaining to watch, but many of the franchise’s stars will tell you that making them is even more so.

Yes, it’s demanding work that necessitates long days on set, but the vast majority of actors who have appeared in the MCU over the years have spoken highly of their experience.

Hannah John-Kamen is one of the many people who had a great time working on a Marvel Studios set.

In 2019’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, John-Kamen co-starred alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Ghost, a rumored “villain.”

Ghost turned out not to be a villain at all, and the film left the door open for her to return to the MCU in the future.

John-Kamen is hoping that the character is resurrected at some point, as it would mean she gets to play the part again.

John-Kamen was asked about her work on Ant-Man and the Wasp, specifically her favorite day on set, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her new film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

“There’s nothing like my first day on set and just being there,” John-Kamen said.

“When I think back on being in the room with all those movie stars, the sets, and my costume, it was just the best experience I’ve ever had.”

I couldn’t take my eyes off of them, and I felt so welcomed.

It was such a fun, unrestricted environment in which to practice the character.

Every day was memorable, but your first day was the best.

It’s the equivalent of your first day of school.”

On the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the actress went on to discuss working with three of her childhood heroes, all of whom she was thrilled to share the screen with.

“Everyone was amazing,” she continued, “but Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Laurence Fishburne were truly my idols growing up.”

“I grew up watching a lot of their films, so it was a true honor.”

It was an honor to collaborate with them on a space, a scene, and a camera.”

The possibility of John-Kamen’s Ghost returning to the MCU was left open, but there’s no word on when that might happen.

The best opportunity would be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but there has been no indication that Ghost is in the film.

