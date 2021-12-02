Hannah John-Kamen, star of Ant-Man and the Wasp, teases Ghost’s current MCU fate

Hannah John-Kamen is currently doing press for her role as Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil reboot; however, when asked how her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Ava Starr is doing, John-Kamen demurred.

She performs admirably.

(Laughs.)” “I’m not going to say anything else about her!”

Hannah John-Kamen may have a valid reason for remaining silent about Ghost at this time.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, will be released soon, and it is expected to be a key chapter in the MCU Phase 4 storyline.

The film will mark the official debut of new villain Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and with the Marvel Multiverse unfolding in the movies and on TV, the Quantum Realm could become an even more important realm in the MCU – and those who use Quantum Energy (like Ghost) could become key players.

Given Ghost’s unique powers of “quantum imbalance,” she could be THE key to helping a multiverse villain like Kang crossover into the MCU’s reality (or helping a Kang variant escape from this universe). Any hint of that from Hannah John-Kamen, and the cat (read: fan theories) would leap right out of the bag.

Hannah John-Kamen expressed her enthusiasm for working on Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise in the same interview:

“It was the best experience I’ve ever had,” she says.

“I couldn’t stop grinning, and I felt so welcomed,” John-Kamen said.

“Everyone was incredible, but Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Laurence Fishburne were my childhood heroes.”

It was an honor for me because I grew up watching a lot of their films.

It was a privilege to be able to share a space, a scene, and a camera with them.”

Hannah John-Kamen is currently starring as Jill Valentine in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

On July 23, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters.

THR (The Huffington Post)

