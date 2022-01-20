Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s daughter, had meth and fentanyl in her system before she committed suicide, according to an autopsy.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s daughter, had meth and fentanyl in her system when she died by suicide, according to an autopsy.

The Sun obtained the autopsy report, which revealed that the American Idol alum’s daughter committed suicide by hanging.

The autopsy’s “toxicologic evaluation was remarkable for methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication,” in addition to her immediate cause of death.

“The decedent and her boyfriend were in an abusive relationship,” the report said, revealing a tragic truth.

The daughter of Chris and Deanna Daughtry committed suicide while her boyfriend “left the house to buy methamphetamine and the decedent was reported to be texting the same dealer asking for’something’ to help her,” according to the narrative summary of the report.

“The cause of death is classified as “Hanging,” and the circumstances, as provided, are consistent with a manner classification of “Suicide,” according to the medical examiner’s report.

She died in her Tennessee home, with her family describing her as “generous and loving.”

Hannah, 25, committed suicide while under the influence of narcotics, according to PEOPLE.

Her cause of death came two months after she was discovered in her Tennessee home as the step-daughter of American Idol’s Chris Daughtry.

According to PEOPLE, the family released a statement saying, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021.”

“Since that date, there has been a lot of speculation, and we are now able to speak in more detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

Hannah had mental health issues “from a young age,” according to her family, and had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centers” for years.

“As Hannah grew older, she struggled to find her footing, turning to drugs and frequently finding herself in abusive relationships,” the statement continued.

“Hannah was shot in the face just months after her biological father committed suicide.

We went out of our way to help her.”

Hannah called her family on the morning of her death and said she was “in fear for her life” after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and stole her car, according to a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The family stated that they contacted the Fentress County Police Department to conduct a wellness check, which was completed – and the officers left without incident after speaking with Hannah and determining that she was “OK.”

Hannah was later discovered hanged, with her boyfriend calling 911.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, and Fentress County launched an investigation…

