Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, committed suicide, according to her family.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, died by suicide, according to her family.

Hannah Price’s family has confirmed her cause of death after her body was discovered in November. Hannah was the late stepdaughter of musician Chris Daughtry.

Price’s family said in a statement to ET on Wednesday that she committed suicide while under the influence of drugs.

After being discovered at her home in Tennessee on Nov. 1, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daughtry then postponed and cancelled upcoming tour dates to allow the family to grieve.

“On November 12th, 2021, our beloved Hannah Price passed away.

Much speculation has been made since that date, and we are now able to speak in greater detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement,” the statement read.

Hannah struggled with mental illness since she was a child, and she spent time in and out of therapy and treatment centers.

Hannah struggled to find her footing as she grew older, and she began using drugs and frequently found herself in abusive relationships,” the family explained. “Just months after her biological father committed suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face.

We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to get her life back on track after these tragedies.

Hannah and I had just recently made plans for her to seek additional treatment and relocate closer to the family.”

Price called her family on the morning of her death, saying “she was afraid for her life,” according to her family.

“She needed assistance after her current boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and stole her car.

Hannah lived in Fentress County, so we immediately requested a wellness check from the Fentress County Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m., the officers spoke with Hannah and determined she was fine.

“Hannah was discovered hanging by her boyfriend later that afternoon, and he called 911,” according to the statement.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead on the spot.”

“Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office, and Knoxville Medical Examiners Office have determined her official cause of death to be suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics,” the shared.

“It’s been established that there isn’t any.

