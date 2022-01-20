Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, was’shot in the face’ and ‘abused’ before committing suicide.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, was “shot in the face” and “abused” in the days leading up to her tragic suicide.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, was in excruciating pain for months before her death, which her family has now confirmed was suicide.

In an update two months after she was discovered dead at her home in Tennessee, the 25-year-old’s family described her as “generous and loving.”

After Hannah’s death, American Idol’s Chris said he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” and he postponed his tour to grieve with his wife Deanna and their other children.

The family has now issued a statement revealing that she committed suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

Hannah, the family’s “beloved daughter,” had mental health issues “from a young age” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” for years, according to the family.

“As Hannah grew older, she struggled to find her footing and began abusing drugs,” the statement continues.

“Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face just months after her biological father committed suicide.

“We did everything we could to help her recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.

“Hannah and I had just recently made plans for her to continue her treatment and move closer to the family.”

Hannah contacted her family the morning of her death, saying she was “in fear for her life” after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and stole her car, according to the statement.

Officers came to check on her but left after determining she was fine, according to the family.

Hannah’s boyfriend later dialed 911 after discovering her hanged body.

According to the family, neither the police nor the coroner found any evidence of wrongdoing.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who desired more for herself and others,” they continued.

“Those of us who love her will never forget her.

“While we grieve, we ask for your continued privacy.”

Hannah’s final years were marked by tragedy, violence, and a tumultuous love life.

Randall Scott Price, her biological father, committed suicide in March of 2018.

Hannah, a mother of two, was shot in the face seven months later in Humbolt, Tennessee, when she was caught in a gang run-in.

Following the attack, she posted graphic photos of her injuries to Facebook.

She had to undergo emergency surgery, but she lost an eye and had to wear a prosthetic.

The shooting, according to one of Hannah’s Facebook posts…

