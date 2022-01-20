Hannah Price’s Cause of Death is Revealed by Chris Daughtry

Hannah Price was found dead at her Tennessee home two months ago, and Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna Daughtry shared details about her death.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, died two months ago.

The American Idol alum said in a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, that Hannah Daughtry died by suicide in November.

12. If you’re looking for a

Hannah had struggled with mental illness since she was a child, and had been in and out of therapy and treatment centers, according to the statement.

“As Hannah grew older, she struggled to find her footing and turned to drugs, as well as abusive relationships.”

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” the family continued.

We did everything we could to help her recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.

Hannah and I had just recently made plans to seek additional treatment and relocate closer to the family.”

Hannah told family members on the morning of her death that she “feared for her life,” according to the statement. The Daughtrys said police were immediately dispatched to Hannah’s Tennessee home to conduct a wellness check, during which officers determined that she “was OK” and left without incident.

Hannah was found hanging later that day by her boyfriend, who called 911, according to the statement.

Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the family.

“Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office, and Knoxville Medical Examiners Office have determined her official cause of death to be suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics,” the Daughtrys said.

“There is no evidence of foul play,” says the investigator.

Hannah’s death was investigated in November.

12, said District Attorney General Jared Effler in a statement to E! News.

Any “attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” the district attorney said at the time.

Chris expressed his grief over Hannah’s death on Instagram, writing that he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

“I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was very fortunate…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Chris Daughtry Shares Daughter Hannah Price’s Cause of Death