Hans-Christian Andersen Prize: Albertine does not believe in it: she has won the Grail of authors for youth! – Culture

Hans Christian Andersen, the Danish children’s story writer who died in 1875 at the age of 70, is no longer presented. We will soon no longer present Albertine, a lively Genevan designer, who has just received the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Prize.

For thirty years that she has put her pen and brush at the service of youth publishing, the artist has become essential. That doesn’t stop him from remaining modest: “I am completely stunned by this news. I first thought it was a hoax; I was coming up from my garden when a call in English reached me at my house. I was not excpecting that at all. Even if I knew that I was in the running, like two years ago, prices like that are so huge, with so many competitors, that you don’t think about it for yourself … “

Nicknamed the Little Nobel Prize in Literature, the Hans Christian Andersen Prize enjoys immense prestige. It has been awarded every two years since 1956 by the International Union for Children’s Books (IBBY), based in Switzerland, in recognition of a “lasting contribution to children’s literature”. A writer and an illustrator are appointed. This year, they are two women: the American Jacqueline Woodson and the Swiss Albertine. In 2018, the nationality of the winner Igor Oleynikov determined in which country the next ceremony would take place. “Each country proposes a candidate,” the designer tells us. It was the Romand Association for Children’s Literature (AROLE) and the Swiss Youth and Media Institute who offered to participate in the competition. I will receive my gold medal in 2021 in Moscow from the Queen of Denmark. I’ll try to say a little thank you in Danish and a few words in Russian, it might be good, right? ”

The designer and her collaborator Germano Zullo, who is also her husband, live and work in the Geneva countryside, in Dardagny. In times of great calm, due to a health crisis, the Andersen Prize is particularly loud. “These days, the slightest noise in the village attracts everyone’s attention, so you think … Yes, we are working in a favorable environment and the semi-containment measures have not changed much for us . “

We should not expect to find clear references to the pandemic in the works of Albertine and Germano anytime soon. “Neither he nor I do direct narration in connection with the situations experienced. We have our opinions on current affairs but we never express them in our work head-on. There may be hints, but always in a roundabout way. ”