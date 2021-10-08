Happy birthday: Halle Berry shares rare photo of son

Maceo Robert Martinez (8) has become quite big! In October 2013, the son of Halle Berry (55) and Olivier Martinez (55) saw the light of day. Although his mom regularly gives insights into her everyday life on her social networks, the dark-haired beauty keeps her children as far as possible out of the public eye. Most recently, the “Catwoman” actress delighted her fans in April with a small family shot. On the occasion of her son’s birthday, however, Halle now shared a rare but extremely golden snapshot of Maceo.

On Instagram, the proud mom now published the photo of Maceo, in which the celebrity offspring had his cap pulled low on his face and posed casually. “This little man is eight years old today!” the former Bond girl wrote, overwhelmed. Halle then simply congratulated her son-man on his special day with the words “Happy Birthday!”. The 55-year-old also added a red heart emoji to her post.

In the comments of the post a little later, many fans of the actress as well as some celebrities expressed their heartfelt wishes for the little man. Although Maceo was only barely visible in the snapshot, followers still noticed the eight-year-old’s striking resemblance to his mother. “Wow, he could be your twin” or “He looks just like you and we can’t even see his face,” were just a few messages from the community.