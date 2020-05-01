Happy Birthday, Tim McGraw! Celebrate the Country Legend With His Cutest Photos With Faith Hill

23 SHARES Share Tweet

When it comes to seeing photos of Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, “I Like It, I Love It.”

After all, what’s not to love about the country music superstars, who won our hearts over when they wed in 1996 and have kept us obsessed with their love story ever since.

Today, the Let It Go singer turns 53 years old and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at his over two-decade romance story with the “This Kiss” artist.

The now-parents to three sweet girls first met while Hill was opening for McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion Tour so it’s fitting to say that sparks flew between the two right away.

Over two decades later and the duo have continued to showcase their love, such as in 2017 when they released the joint album The Rest of Our Life, sweetly around twenty years after their first duet song, “It’s Your Love,” was released.

McGraw knows how blessed he is to have Hill in his life, telling People in 2009, “Faith saved my life in a lot of ways—from myself more than anything. I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you’re not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man.”

So throw on your favorite pair of cowboy boots, play one of the duo’s best duets and take a look back at the couple’s adorable love story.