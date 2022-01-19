Hardcore fans of ‘Stranger Things 4′ believe the Nina Project portends bad news for Eleven.

Stranger Things 4 will premiere in the summer of 2022, but fans are desperate for new information to tide them over until then, thanks to a three-year content drought since season 3.

The majority of Stranger Things 4 theories have revolved around Chief Jim Hopper’s disappearance in the season 3 finale.

However, among hardcore Nina Project fans, a new idea is gaining traction.

A door in the middle of the desert flashed across the screen in the “Welcome to California” teaser trailer, which was released on Stranger Things Day.

Another photo showed military vehicles and helicopters swarming to what appeared to be the same location.

It’s easy to mistake this for the location of the mysterious door in the middle of nowhere.

Fans believe the door leads to an underground military base where the Nina Project is housed.

“I had already figured they were in an underground facility and recalled the VSF [Video Store Fridays] movie The Cell, where the bad guy has a secret underground torture chamber hidden on a farm beneath,” two Redditors wrote.

Furthermore, it appears that this facility has been converted to a lab similar to Hawkins to some extent.”

They also mention that they believe there is a conflict between the US Army and the Military Police (who first appeared in Stranger Things Season 1).

In the teaser for “Welcome to California,” the US Army invades an underground bunker.

Some fans believe that the Nina Project is housed here.

Stranger Things 4 Episode 5, titled “The Nina Project,” immediately caught the attention of fans. Previous seasons’ episode titles have held clues for the plots of each season, and it’s safe to assume the titles for Stranger Things 4 do as well.

A recent post on the Hawkins AV Club subreddit went into great detail about the project’s importance.

“So, what is Nina, or rather, what does it appear to be? Well, as some of you may have guessed, it’s some sort of sensory deprivation tank… Seeing the interior ceiling of the tank in detail strongly suggests the interior ceiling of the tank is actually that weird arrangement of display monitors we saw in the 003 teaser (with the “HNL Control Room” title serving as a clever diversion), which was…

we’re gonna have the best spring break ever. pic.twitter.com/D6Xyx9VquE — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2021