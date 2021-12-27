Hardcore Fans Will Be Disappointed by the New ‘Batman’ Trailer

Hardcore Fans Will Be Disappointed by the New Trailer for “The Batman”

After what seems like an eternity of waiting, Matt Reeve has released a thrilling new trailer for his highly anticipated film The Batman, but some fans are avoiding it entirely because it reveals more character and story details.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains The Batman trailer spoilers.]

The Batman’s new trailer was released on December 27, just over ten weeks before the film’s release.

The teaser, titled The Bat and the Cat, provides a first look at the dynamic between Bruce WayneBatman and Selina KyleCatwoman, played by Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravtiz, respectively.

“The Bat and the Cat” is a short story about a cat and a bat.

Catwoman remarks to the Caped Crusader, “It has a nice ring.”

“Who are you, and what are you hiding?”

In addition, the trailer reveals more about Paul Dano’s Riddler.

The infamous villain hints that he knows the truth about Bruce while also implying that the vigilante superhero is to blame for the city’s rising violence.

“I trust you to expose the truth about this cesspool we call a city,” The Riddler taunts Batman.

When Bruce confronts Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth, he suggests that his old friend has been keeping something big hidden from him.

“You’ve lied to me all these years, Alfred,” Bruce says.

The Batman, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors over the past year.

With the release of the new trailer, some fans are debating whether they should watch or keep the mystery alive.

However, some people who have seen it say it’s best to stay away from it.

On Reddit, one fan said, “If you can help it, don’t.”

“There aren’t any actual SPOILERS, but there’s a lot of new footage that’s getting close to spoiler territory and will make seeing it for the first time in the theater a more enjoyable experience.”

Another Redditor added, “Please don’t watch it.”

“Despite the joy I felt after watching, I regret it.

If you save these shots for the movie theater, you’ll get more enjoyment out of them.”

While most people who have seen the trailer agree that it is exciting despite the minor spoilers, others are adamant that they will avoid it until the film is released.

“I’m not going to watch it, or any other trailer,” one Reddit user said.

“I’m only interested in learning as little as possible, and the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.