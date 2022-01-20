Hardy Krüger died’suddenly and unexpectedly’ in California at the age of 93, and his family is paying tribute.

Hardy Krüger died’suddenly and unexpectedly’ in California at the age of 93, and his family has paid tribute to him.

Hardy Krüger, a legendary German actor, has died at the age of 93, according to reports.

On Thursday, the actor died “unexpectedly” at his home in California.

“His warmth of heart, joie de vivre, and his unshakable sense of justice will make him unforgettable,” the actor’s agency said in a statement.

According to RND, he played a leading role in approximately 75 films and was one of the few German actors to have an international career.

A Bridge Too Far, Hatari!, The Flight of the Phoenix, and Wild Geese were among the films in which Krüger appeared.

In Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 film Barry Lyndon, he played Captain Potzdorf.

In 1978, the actor married his third wife and had three children with her.

