Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss India 2021, has been crowned Miss Universe.

At the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, December 3, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico bestowed her crown on Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu as her successor.

Your new Miss Universe has been announced!

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 12.

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira came in second and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane came in third.

Sandhu succeeds Andrea Meza of Mexico, who was crowned Miss Universe in May after the 2020 pageant was postponed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a strong advocate for women’s empowerment as well as an actress, with Priyanka Chopra listed as her favorite actress in her profile.

And after Sandhu was crowned, the Quantico actress congratulated her on social media.

On Instagram, she wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is…Miss India.”

“Congratulations, @harnaazsandhu_03, for bringing the crown back to India after 21 years!”

Sandhu also enjoys hanging out with friends, practicing yoga, dancing, cooking, horseback riding, and playing chess, according to her profile.

This year’s pageant, held in Eilat, Israel, featured 80 delegates from all over the world, including an architect from Albania, a flight attendant from Iceland, and a lawyer from Armenia. Manar Nadeem Deyani made history by becoming the first woman to ever represent Bahrain in the pageant.

Morocco, represented by Kawtar Benhalima, competed for the first time since 1978 in the televised event.

In addition, Steve Harvey returned as host of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

Model Adriana Lima, The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and actresses Adamari López, Urvashi Rautela, and Marian Rivera were among the members of this year’s selection committee.

Also performing were JoJo and Israeli singer Noa Kirel.

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith, who was given the Mouawad Miss USA Power of Positivity Crown, succeeded Asya Branch to represent the United States in the most recent Miss Universe competition, just weeks after she was named the winner of the 2021 Miss USA pageant.

She was one of the pageant’s top ten finalists.

Miss Florida Breanna Myles is currently Miss Teen USA 2021.

